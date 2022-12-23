NDTL surprised by adverse Rajya Sabha panel comments on delay in submitting reports

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) on Friday expressed surprise at the adverse report tabled in the Rajya Sabha regarding the delay in presenting of annual reports and audited accounts of the premier testing body.

Sources in the NDTL told PTI that the reports were submitted on December 1 and the adverse comments by a committee of the Rajya Sabha had caught the organisation unawares. They said the late submission of the reports could have been due to delay on the part of the sports ministry to which the NDTL sent the documents.

''We are surprised with this development. NDTL had submitted the reports on December 1 and we don't know why it was tabled so late,'' said the sources. The RS committee, headed by MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, while presenting the 168th report on the 'Laying of Annual Reports and Audited Accounts of NDTL' on Friday pointed out the delayed laying of the Annual Reports and Audited Accounts of dope sample testing body.

The sources, however, pointed out that the RS committee had earlier this year commended NDTL for it proactive role in conducting dope tests on sportspersons. According to the RS committee report, the delay was caused mainly due to ''shortage of staff with requisite specialisation and background from the level of CEO and director to lower levels, delay in CAG Audit, printing and translation of voluminous records, cumulative effect of delay in previous years etc.'' ''The committee has, inter-alia, observed that accounting process taking inordinately long time appears to be unjustifiable and needs immediate attention,'' observed the Rajya Sabha panel and asked NDTL to take remedial action.

Further, the committee observed that the matter of audit by the CAG should be ''vigorously pursued'' so as to ensure timely completion of the same. The committee laid stress on the implementation of a viable time schedule and monitoring mechanism in NDTL for timely completion of each stage relating to preparation and laying of reports.

''The committee, inter-alia, also made, recommendations regarding timely uploading of Annual Reports and Audited Accounts along with the Review and Delay Statements, if any, simultaneously on the website.

''The (NDTL) report was adopted by the committee on December 21, 2022. The full report is available on the website of Rajya Sabha,'' said the panel report.

The source added that NDTL would not like to take up the matter with the sports ministry under whose jurisdiction the dope-testing laboratory works.

