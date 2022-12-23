G20 summit: New grill along Sardar Patel Marg, tulips for decoration in Delhi

Work has started on installing new grill along the roadside of the Sardar Patel Marg to improve the aesthetic look of the main street located on way from the Delhi airport to the heart of the city which is slated to host the G20 summit next year, a senior official said on Friday.

NDMC Member Kuljeet Singh Chahal also said that the New Delhi Municipal Council has procured stocks of bulbs of tulips, which will be used for horticultural decoration of the city.

Lutyens' Delhi and few posh neighbouring areas fall within the jurisdiction of the Council.

''From airport to the main city, roads falls under the jurisdiction of the NHAI or PWD, and the Sardar Patel Marg falls under our jurisdiction. Since, any visitor coming to main city area of Delhi from the airport side will take that route, we are revamping the look of the street. Old grills were installed earlier, and at many places the fence is broken. So, a new grill fence will be mounted along this road,'' Chahal said in response to a PTI query on the G20 preparations.

Artworks would also be incorporated into the new fence that will come up next to the ridge that overlooks the Sardar Patel Marg.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Other civic bodies have also started work on beautification of the city areas for the G20 event.

Several roads and parks will be beautified, trees illuminated and public art will be installed at many locations of Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit next year, civic officials said Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work, they said.

''This will include improving road infrastructure and walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying areas beneath flyovers, good LED lighting, illuminating trees, covering drains and replacing broken slabs, installing public art at important locations, developing modern kiosks, taking permanent measures to prevent waterlogging,'' a senior MCD official said.

The MCD has accelerated its work of giving parks, roads, walkways, and central verges a makeover in Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit in September 2023, they said.

