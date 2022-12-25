Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand. Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)