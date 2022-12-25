Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 02:27 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In Thailand, Santa delivers presents on elephants

A trunk, rather than a red nose, is what Rudolph would need to join a herd of elephants helping Santa Claus deliver presents in Thailand. Mahouts dressed as Santa led the gentle giants to a school in central Thailand to hand out Christmas presents to about 2,000 students this week, part of an annual tradition.

