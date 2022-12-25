Left Menu

Maha: Balcony collapses reported in Thane, Palghar; no one hurt

Two balcony collapses took place on Sunday in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, officials said, adding there was no report of injuries to anyone in both incidents.The balcony of a single storey structure in Nalasopara in Palghar collapsed in the evening, a Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official said.The building is over 30 years old.

Maha: Balcony collapses reported in Thane, Palghar; no one hurt
The balcony of a single storey structure in Nalasopara in Palghar collapsed in the evening, a Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official said.

The balcony of a single storey structure in Nalasopara in Palghar collapsed in the evening, a Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official said.

''The building is over 30 years old. No one was injured in the incident. The 35 people occupying 21 tenements were rescued and the process of shifting them elsewhere is on as the remaining portion of the building is now in a dangerous condition,'' he said.

In Thane's Wagle Estate area, the first floor balcony of a ground-plus-three storey building collapsed at around 3:45pm, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant.

''No one was injured in the incident. Firemen and RDMC personnel carried out rescue operations,'' he said.

