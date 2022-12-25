Maha govt to develop tourism circuit in Nanded: Minister

The Maharashtra government will develop a tourism circuit in Nanded district by connecting its popular travel destinations, state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said here on Sunday. Work in this direction will commence in the next three months, he told reporters.

The minister was in Nanded to visit the Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara.

''There are popular tourist spots in Nanded, including temples, gurdwaras and forts. A circuit will be planned to connect these places that are located within the radius of 100 km. Facilities for tourists will be created,'' Lodha said. A committee of local stakeholders will be set up in Nanded and it will meet every month. The Hottal Festival in the district will be celebrated on a grander scale henceforth, he said. The tourism ministry is also planning to form a tourist facilitation centre in Nanded, Lodha added.

