Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche - APA

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:52 IST
Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche - APA
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Around 10 people were buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Sunday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported, adding that one person had been rescued.

The avalanche occurred at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards.

