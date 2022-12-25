Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche - APA
Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 22:52 IST
Around 10 people were buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Sunday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported, adding that one person had been rescued.
The avalanche occurred at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards.
