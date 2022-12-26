Left Menu

Philippines reports at least eight deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations

Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 19:00 IST
Philippines reports at least eight deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations

Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate. Images on social media showed rescue workers helping residents out of chest-deep flood waters caused by two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in central and southern Philippines.

In its latest bulletin, the national disaster agency reported eight casualties, five of whom died from drowning, while 19 were missing. Of the eight deaths, six were in the mountainous and coastal Misamis Occidental province. Nearly 46,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres, data from the social welfare ministry showed on Monday.

"We need food. Our house and animals were carried away by floods," Estela Talaruc, a Misamis Occidental resident, told DZRH radio station. "Nothing was left, not even clothes." The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually. The Southeast Asian nation is also hit by adverse weather conditions like monsoon rains that cause deadly landslides and floods, and damage crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022