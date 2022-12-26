Left Menu

Snowfall in Arunachal, hailstorms in Assam, Meghalaya likely: MeT

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-12-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 23:11 IST
Snowfall in Arunachal, hailstorms in Assam, Meghalaya likely: MeT
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The MeT Department on Monday warned of snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh and hailstorms in some places in Assam and Meghalaya in the next 24 hours.

A bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati said that light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

It said that a few places in Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh may receive hailstorms during the period.

According to the bulletin, the mercury is likely to dip across the region, with the minimum temperature in Aizawl likely to be 7.1 degrees Celsius and that in Imphal likely to be 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Agartala and Guwahati will be the warmest cities in the region with temperatures likely to be 29.1 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022