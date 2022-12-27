Delhi govt to take over DMRC's electric bus fleet to improve last-mile connectivity

Left Menu

The Delhi government will soon take over the Delhi Metro Rail Corporations fleet of electric buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity, officials said.The Cabinet recently decided to take over 100 existing electric buses of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC and also operate an additional 380 feeder buses under the Transport department in 2023.In a statement, the Delhi government said, DMRC has been operating feeder e-buses in east and north clusters since December 2019 from Shastri Park and Majlis Park depots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:44 IST
In a statement, the Delhi government said, ''DMRC has been operating feeder e-buses in east and north clusters since December 2019 from Shastri Park and Majlis Park depots. These buses will be run by the Transport department through the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

''In addition, for the operation of additional 380 electric buses, six stations have been identified -- Welcome, Kohat Enclave, Rithala, Nangloi, Mundka and Dwarka.'' The depots at these locations will be constructed by the DMRC. The Transport department will operate the feeder buses on a per-kilometre basis where operators will be paid on the basis of the distance covered during the day.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, ''Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is committed to make the public transport more affordable, safer and convenient for its citizens.

''With a good response received from the implementation of the pilot of Route Rationalisation Study, these new smaller size electric feeder buses will further boost the last mile connectivity for the people.'' PTI VA SZM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

