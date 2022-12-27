2022 has been a good year for Nagaland: CM
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday asserted that 2022 has been "a good year" for Nagaland, with the National Crime Records Bureau declaring it as the "most peaceful" state.
"The year 2022 has been good, and as declared by the NCRB that Nagaland is the most peaceful state in the country, which itself speaks volumes about the state... except for the Naga political issue, which could not be resolved this year," Rio told reporters here.
He, however, said the state government and the people of Nagaland have not given up hope for a solution to the vexed issue.
"I hope the new year of 2023 will also be a peaceful and fruitful year," the chief minister said.
Assembly polls are due in the northeastern state early next year.
Rio also called upon people to realise that unity among all sections is a must for the purpose of solution and development.
"If we are united, anything can be resolved," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naga
- NCRB
- Neiphiu Rio
- Nagaland
ALSO READ
Haryana: Youth found dead in Yamuna Nagar
Karnataka government will give importance to development in Chamarajanagar: CM Bommai
Girl, 17, attacked with 'acid' near west Delhi's Uttam Nagar; suffers burns on face, eyes
Girl, 17, attacked with 'acid' near west Delhi's Uttam Nagar
Srinagar, Jammu airports will be expanded: Jyotiraditya Scindia