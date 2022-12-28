Four of family die due to asphyxiation in J-K

Four members of a family died due to asphyxiation after inhaling smoke from a coal heater in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in a remote village of Chak Narwah in Banihal tehsil.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Noor Jahaan, her son Zaffar Ahmed (12) and daughters Shahiza Bano (8) and Asiya Bano (5).

