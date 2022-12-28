Left Menu

Mild earthquake hits Uttarkashi

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:08 IST
Mild earthquake hits Uttarkashi
  • India

A low-intensity earthquake shook Uttarkashi and its nearby areas in the early hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred at 2.19 am, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

It had its epicentre in a forest near Barkot in the district, he said.

It had a depth of five km, he said.

Being mild in intensity and occurring at a time when people are usually asleep, the quake was not felt by many, he said. There was no damage to life and property anywhere, the official said.

