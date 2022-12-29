Left Menu

Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53 - Thai authorities

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 11:04 IST
Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53 - Thai authorities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

A fire at a casino complex at Cambodia's border with Thailand has killed at least seven people, with 53 wounded and eight people missing, provincial authorities in neighbouring Thailand said on Thursday.

The statement from Sa Kaeo province, where Thai casualties have been treated, made no mention of the nationalities.

The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, according to Cambodian authorities, who have made no mention of casualties. Poipet's casinos are a draw for mainly Thai gamblers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
2
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022