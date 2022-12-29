Maha govt making efforts to speed up slum rehab works, says Dy CM

Left Menu

The Maharashtra government is working to speed up slum rehabilitation projects by deploying the Auto-DCR method and also auditing processes to remove irregularities, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.Speaking in the state Legislative Council, he also said scrutiny was being done, including verification of Aadhaar cards, to weed out names of those dead as well as those ineligible in slum rehabilitation projects.The government is taking efforts to speed up slum rehabilitation projects.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:32 IST
The Maharashtra government is working to speed up slum rehabilitation projects by deploying the Auto-DCR method and also auditing processes to remove irregularities, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Speaking in the state Legislative Council, he also said scrutiny was being done, including verification of Aadhaar cards, to weed out names of those dead as well as those ineligible in slum rehabilitation projects.

''The government is taking efforts to speed up slum rehabilitation projects. Approvals are being given expeditiously by using Auto-DCR method. Audit of the automatic process (of approval) is being done,'' he said in the House.

Auto-DCR is also known as the Automatic Scrutiny of Building Plans and Building Plans Approval Management System. It is a unique software to scan CAD drawings of projects and map them to development control rules (DCR) to help municipal bodies while giving approval.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said at least 20 projects under the slum rehabilitation scheme have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate as part of the Central agency's probe.

Fadnavis said he would urge the ED to release attached properties that are connected to slum rehabilitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

