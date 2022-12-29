Delhi LG lays foundation stone of park that will consolidate 7 fragmented green pockets

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a park being built as part of a project that consolidates seven fragmented green pockets into one horticultural space, officials said.

Once completed, the project located in Ashok Vihar Phase II will turn the area into one large park, named 'Vaishnavi', spanning nearly 33 acres.

The landscape scheme ''captures the space symbolism from Samkhya Philosophy,'' the DDA said in a statement.

To further promote greenery and eco-friendly open public spaces in the national capital, Lt Governor V K Saxena, today laid the foundation stone of 'Vaishnavi', a DDA Park and nursery in North Delhi.

It is one of the first sites of DDA greens, that the LG had visited after taking oath in May 2022, and had instructed that the hitherto fallow land strewn with garbage and construction and demolition waste, to be developed into an aesthetic public park and nursery, the urban body said.

The project consolidates seven fragmented green pockets, it said.

It has been christened 'Vaishnavi' -- a name given to the plant 'tulsi', a sacred plant, and also another name of Goddess Parvati, the DDA said.

Lok Sabha member Harsh Vardhan and various senior officials of the DDA were present on the occasion.

The project proposes to develop ''an environmental asset in form of a public park'', it added.

''The park will act like an integrated centre where city dwellers and tourists will be provided with hands-on opportunity to interact with nature through connected activities of plant nursery, vermi-composting, apiculture and pottery, being exhibited at the park with a special emphasis on know-how of hydroponic farming,'' the statement said.

The central area is designed as a public park with subtle introduction to mythological tree species in the main spaces and attraction of interactive sculptures and multipurpose ground.

There will be a freestanding restaurant within this space that will be able to operate, after park timings, it said. An independent approach link will connect the restaurant area to the park.

The interactive zones in the area adjacent to the park will offer an exposure to variety of plant material, the statement said.

''These are to be connected through a central water channel, which acts like a common spine with sculptures. Pottery activity is also offered here. A location has been dedicated for an organised commercial exchange of plant and plant-oriented merchandise in natural setting.

''The inner locations are reserved for more activities meant for imparting education on plants, including the know-how of hydroponics and apiculture, to interested people,'' it said.

The park proposes to generate its own manure through vermi-composting. The requirement of water for irrigation will be met through an on-site STP on local drain.

Certain neighbourhood level parks been kept dedicated for the use of local residents. Since it is a time-bound project, the activities have been phased out for ease of construction, and the boundary and STP will be taken up on priority, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)