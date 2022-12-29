J-K: Srinagar records season's first snowfall

Srinagar and other areas in the Kashmir plains received light snowfall, the season's first, on Thursday while the Valley's higher reaches broke the dry spell and experienced moderate snow, officials said.

Most of the plains in the Valley, including Srinagar, received light snowfall from late in the afternoon, they said.

The snowfall was continuing when the last reports came in. Other areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley received moderate snow, the officials said.

Reports of snowfall were received from the ski resort town of Gulmarg, Gurez, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir as well as many areas in central and south Kashmir. Thursday's snowfall broke the dry spell in Kashmir, which is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -– the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold) following it.

The Met office has said the weather was likely to improve from Friday forenoon.

