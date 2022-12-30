US lawmaker praises contribution of volunteers of Sewa International

An influential US lawmaker has praised the contribution made by the volunteers of Indian-American non-profit body Sewa International in humanitarian relief works to various communities in distress across the country. Founded in 2023 as a non-profit charity organisation, Sewa International USA now has 3 chapters with more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, "Sewa workers take inspiration from the Hindu principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--meaning 'the whole world is one family'--and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah--meaning 'may all be happy.' These complementary outlooks have driven volunteers to serve humanity in times of distress," Congressman Gerry Connolly said in his remarks in the House of Representatives.

Noting that this service takes many forms, he said Sewa volunteers work with local communities to coordinate developmental projects and mobilise partners, donors, and on-the-ground volunteers to make meaningful changes in the face of disaster.

Sewa has organised volunteer service in the wake of 30 disasters over the last two decades, including the recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and the California wildfires in 2019 and 2020. Internationally, they have assisted after some of the world's greatest crises in recent memory, from Haiti's 2012 earthquake to Pakistan's 2013 flooding to the evacuation efforts from ongoing war in Ukraine, he said.

''As Russia's invasion of Ukraine rages on, Sewa International volunteers are conducting massive evacuation efforts to help thousands of students escape the violence. Their erroneous network has been invaluable in the last few years, providing USD 15 million worth of food, PPE, and medical supplies to those in need," Connolly said.

Regardless of the type of crisis, Sewa International always finds meaningful ways to help, said the Democratic lawmaker from Virginia. "Without regard for race, religion, gender. sexual orientation, or nationality, Sewa International USA has done tremendous work to ameliorate the effects of some of the world's greatest disasters," he said.

''Hundreds of thousands of people benefit from their work every year, and I am proud to represent some of these volunteers in Congress. These volunteers work tirelessly across the globe to aid those who are most vulnerable, and it is no surprise that they are one of the seven key trusted partners of the Federal Emergency Management Agency," the lawmaker said.

"Madam Speaker, I ask that my colleagues join me in commending the extraordinary service of Sewa International USA and their thousands of volunteers. Their work over the last two decades has been invaluable in recovery efforts around the globe, and reminds us all to take every opportunity we have to assist those around us. I wish them every continued success in their efforts to bring our one family closer together and promote happiness for all," Connolly said in his remarks.

