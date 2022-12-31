Navi Mumbai: Trial completed, metro rail line number one to start soon, says CIDCO

Navi Mumbai's metro rail line number one will soon begin operations as a trial from Central Park and Belapur stations has been successfully completed, an official of state-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said on Saturday.

The trial on the 5.96 kilometre stretch between the two stations was conducted on Friday in the presence of Sanjay Mukherjee, chairman-managing director of CIDCO and Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, an entity of the state and Union governments tasked with engineering assistance to commission the line, he said.

''A trial run was held earlier between Central Park and Pendhar and now we have completed trial from Central Park to Belapur. Very soon, operations of metro line number one will commence,'' Mukherjee said.

Line number one is from Pendhar to Belapur and is 11 kilometres long. This is one of the four elevated metro rail routes being developed by CIDCO in Navi Mumbai.

