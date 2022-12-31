Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Trial completed, metro rail line number one to start soon, says CIDCO

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 18:26 IST
Navi Mumbai: Trial completed, metro rail line number one to start soon, says CIDCO
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai's metro rail line number one will soon begin operations as a trial from Central Park and Belapur stations has been successfully completed, an official of state-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said on Saturday.

The trial on the 5.96 kilometre stretch between the two stations was conducted on Friday in the presence of Sanjay Mukherjee, chairman-managing director of CIDCO and Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha Metro, an entity of the state and Union governments tasked with engineering assistance to commission the line, he said.

''A trial run was held earlier between Central Park and Pendhar and now we have completed trial from Central Park to Belapur. Very soon, operations of metro line number one will commence,'' Mukherjee said.

Line number one is from Pendhar to Belapur and is 11 kilometres long. This is one of the four elevated metro rail routes being developed by CIDCO in Navi Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022