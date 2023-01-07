Left Menu

Teenage girl dies after fire breaks out in flat in Ahmedabad building

The blaze erupted in the 11-storey Orchid Green society located in the Shahibaug area in the morning hours.Fire Brigade personnel rescued the girl, Pranjal Jirawala, from the balcony of the flat located on the seventh floor.

Teenage girl dies after fire breaks out in flat in Ahmedabad building
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old girl was killed after a fire broke out in a seventh-floor flat of a residential building here in Gujarat on Saturday while four members of her family managed to escape, officials said. The blaze erupted in the 11-storey Orchid Green society located in the Shahibaug area in the morning hours.

''Fire Brigade personnel rescued the girl, Pranjal Jirawala, from the balcony of the flat located on the seventh floor. She was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition where she died,'' said Divisional Fire Officer Om Jadeja.

At least 40 residents from the top floors of the building were evacuated safely, he said.

Prima facie, overheating of electrical wiring triggered the fire, Jadeja said, adding that the geyser in the bathroom of the affected flat remained switched on. ''The fire broke out in the flat of one Suresh Jirawala where he lives with his wife and two children. His niece was also staying with him. In the morning, she went to take a shower and her bedroom was locked. The fire erupted suddenly and spread in the bedroom,'' Jadeja said.

As the flames spread, Jirawala, his wife, and two children rushed out but Pranjal got stuck.

''She shouted for help from the balcony of the flat which was covered with an iron grill. A team of rescuers entered the flat from the eighth floor using a ladder and other equipment and cut the grill,'' Jadeja said. The girl was unconscious but was responding when rescued. She was rushed to a hospital but ''could not survive as she had suffered from a burning sensation and was also under shock,'' he added.

Jadeja said 15 firefighting vehicles were used and the rescue operation lasted for 35-40 minutes. The fire is under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

