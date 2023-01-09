G20 meeting on financial inclusion begins in Kolkata
- Country:
- India
The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20 began in Kolkata on Monday.
The first day of the event will feature an exhibition on digital innovations for advancing financial inclusion, and sessions on the role of digital public infrastructure in financial inclusion and productivity gains, among others.
The three-day meeting will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and SME finance availability, officials said.
Twelve international speakers will attend this G20 meeting, including senior officials from the World Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore, France and Estonia.
Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Saurabh Garg and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe are also scheduled to address the sessions.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Crowds throng Kolkata markets for last-minute cake shopping
2 held in Kolkata for duping people through dating app
Over 5,000 artistes to perform as Bengal music fest begins in Kolkata
Bangladeshi father-son duo held for assault, vandalism at Kolkata bar
Kolkata: Foreign national suspected to be Covid infected moved to hospital