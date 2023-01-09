G20 meeting on financial inclusion begins in Kolkata

The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20 began in Kolkata on Monday.

The first day of the event will feature an exhibition on digital innovations for advancing financial inclusion, and sessions on the role of digital public infrastructure in financial inclusion and productivity gains, among others.

The three-day meeting will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and SME finance availability, officials said.

Twelve international speakers will attend this G20 meeting, including senior officials from the World Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore, France and Estonia.

Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Saurabh Garg and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe are also scheduled to address the sessions.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the meeting.

