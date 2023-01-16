Left Menu

Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur opens for public

The new Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan here opened for the general public with Governor Kalraj Mishra inaugurating the Online Visitor Booking system on Monday.A Governors House spokesperson said visitors would have to make advance bookings from a link on the Raj Bhavan website.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:23 IST
The new Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan here opened for the general public with Governor Kalraj Mishra inaugurating the 'Online Visitor Booking' system on Monday.

A Governor's House spokesperson said visitors would have to make advance bookings from a link on the Raj Bhavan website. Visitors will be allowed inside on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mishra said the park had preserved the historical journey of the making and implementation of the Constitution in various art forms. It is an embodiment of the artefacts related to ancient Indian culture engraved on the original written Constitution. With its opening, more people will be able to directly connect with the culture related to the Constitution, he added. The park, built by the Jaipur Development Authority, was recently inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

