Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 10:05 IST
Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The national capital witnessed a cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said. Humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 91 percent, the India Meteorological Department added.

It has predicted mainly clear skies for the rest of the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 221 (poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

