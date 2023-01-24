Departments should prepare progressive plans: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday asked all departments to make progressive plans to ensure development and make the state modern and self-reliant.

Chairing a meeting here, the chief minister said centres of excellence are being set up in the state for skill enhancement with high-level training facilities. ''So that by the year 2047, effective steps can be taken towards making Haryana a leading, modern, self-reliant and fully developed state,'' Khattar said, adding that a World Skill Centre is being set up Gurugram.

''Also, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana will be launched soon in the state, under which entrepreneurship will be promoted,” an official release quoted him as saying.

During the meeting, a presentation was made by senior officers of the state government on various topics, including emphasis on efficient, small and medium scale industries, infrastructure and investment, reducing regulatory compliance among others.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal presented the summary report of the virtual conference of Chief Secretaries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held earlier this month.

Khattar said every department should prepare such plans and review them every month; besides implementing them right up to the grassroots for providing full benefit to every person.

The chief minister said the Department of Environment and Climate Change and Commerce and Industry should develop clusters at the block level and focus on creating employment opportunities.

''A plan should be prepared to develop textile parks and increase infrastructure in them. Apart from this, the electronic manufacturing cluster will be promoted in the state,” he added.

He said the 'one block one product' scheme has been approved in 45 blocks. Under the scheme, 10,000 industries are being set up in 143 blocks.

A roadmap is being prepared for organic management of wet and dry waste in the state; under which processing units will be set up after segregating the waste. Three bio-CNG plants are being set up in Panchkula and Rohtak, he said.

Khattar said frameworks should be prepared by the Employment Department for school education of children in the age group of 6 to 18 years, higher education of youth in the age group of 18 to 25 years and people in the age group of 25 to 60 years.

