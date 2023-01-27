Left Menu

CM Mann, AAP chief Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 27-01-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:06 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dedicated 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics to the people of the state.

The 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics take the total number of these neighbourhood health centres in the state to 500.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP chief Kejriwal said he was happy to note that the AAP government in Punjab opened 500 mohalla clinics in just 10 months.

Five hundred mohalla clinics have been set up in Punjab and in the time to come, more such facilities will come up in the state, Kejriwal said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

