CM Mann, AAP chief Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dedicated 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics to the people of the state.
The 400 new 'Aam Aadmi' clinics take the total number of these neighbourhood health centres in the state to 500.
Speaking on the occasion, AAP chief Kejriwal said he was happy to note that the AAP government in Punjab opened 500 mohalla clinics in just 10 months.
Five hundred mohalla clinics have been set up in Punjab and in the time to come, more such facilities will come up in the state, Kejriwal said.
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stadium, road to be named after constable killed in encounter in Kapurthala, says Punjab CM
Pakistan: Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi wins confidence vote amid opposition uproar
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Doraha
Relief from severe cold as minimum temperatures rise slightly in Haryana, Punjab
Mann appoints 17 chairpersons of boards, corporations, improvement trusts in Punjab