Himachal to have advance warning system to mitigate disasters

In view of the land subsidence in Uttarakhands Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed for developing an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the disaster management response capacity system.The decision of the chief minister will go a long way in identifying the areas more prone to earthquakes and also help prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones, a government spokesperson said here.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 30-01-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2023 23:46 IST
In view of the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed for developing an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the disaster management response capacity system.

The decision of the chief minister will go a long way in identifying the areas more prone to earthquakes and also help prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones, a government spokesperson said here. The chief minister also felt the need to strengthen the response and awareness system besides preparedness at the institutional and individual level. He also directed to enhance the support being provided to the state electricity board through the State Disaster Response Fund and for the necessary amendment in the State Disaster Relief Manual, the spokesperson added.

Sukhu also directed for proper mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology and conducting a study of the areas more prone to earthquakes.

Himachal is known for its natural beauty, snow-capped Himalayas and exquisite landscapes that attract millions of national and international tourists every year. But the hilly state is also caught in a continuous cycle of landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods and other natural disasters.

