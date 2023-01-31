Left Menu

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance drops final tube for Mars Sample Return depot

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 31-01-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:57 IST
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance drops final tube for Mars Sample Return depot
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Perseverance has dropped the 10th and the final sample tube on Mars’ surface so they could be returned and studied on Earth in the future. With this final tube drop, the first sample depot on another world is complete.

Throughout its science campaign, the rover has been collecting a pair of samples from rocks scientifically selected by the mission team. While one half remains inside the rover, which would be the primary means to hand off samples to a Sample Retrieval Lander as part of the Mars Sample Return campaign, the samples deposited at the depot will serve as a backup set if the rover couldn't make it to the lander.

The depot is constructed in an area nicknamed "Three Forks" and the sample tubes are placed in an intricate zigzag pattern to ensure they could be safely recovered. The sample depot was completed on January 28, 2023, the 690th day, or sol, of the mission.

"With the Three Forks depot in our rearview mirror, Perseverance is now headed up the delta,” said Rick Welch, Perseverance's deputy project manager at JPL.

What's next?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover will begin its new science campaign once it passes the geologic unit the science team calls Rocky Top,

One of the first stops the six-wheeled rover will make during the new science campaign - called Delta Top Campaign - is at a location the team calls the "Curvilinear Unit."

"The science team believes the Curvilinear Unit will be an excellent location to hunt for intriguing outcrops of sandstone and perhaps mudstone, and to get a glimpse at the geological processes beyond the walls of Jezero Crater," NASA-JPL said in a statement.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023