Goa capital Panaji records second highest temperature in decade on Thursday

Goa's capital city Panaji on Thursday recorded the second highest temperature in ten years at 38.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The city had recorded a temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius on March 6, 2013, the India Meteorological Department said here.

Between 1969 to 2023, there were 14 days when the maximum temperature in Panaji was 38 degrees Celsius or higher, it said in a statement.

"The highest ever maximum temperature at Panaji was 39.8 degrees Celsius on April 7, 1989," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)