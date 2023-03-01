Left Menu

Snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh blocks 120 roads

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:48 IST
Snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh blocks 120 roads
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Snowfall in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh blocked 120 roads, including three national highways, on Wednesday.

The meteorological department also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills on March 2 and 4.

Gondla received 6 cm of snowfall, followed by 5.5 cm in Kalpa, 4 cm each in Khadrala, Keylong and Kukumseri, 3 cm in Kothi and 2 cm in Udaipur.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh also received intermittent rains.

Manali received 11 mm of rainfall; Tinder and Theog 9 mm each; Chaupal 8 mm; Shillaro, Banjar, Kotkhai and Manali 7 mm each; Shimla, Mashobra, Dalhousie and Rohru 5 mm each; Shimla, Bharmour, Bhuntar and Kasol 4 mm each; and Wangtoo and Jubbal Hatti 3 mm each.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid-hills on March 2 and 4. It has also predicted a wet spell till March 5 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 4.

Bilaspur was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh received 117 mm of rain against the normal of 187.1 mm, a deficit of 37 per cent, during the winter season from January 1 to February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

