Saudi, UK ministers agree to study combat air co-operation -Saudi agency

Saudi and British defence ministers have agreed to study future co-operation on combat air capabilities and potential industrial projects, the Saudi state news agency reported. Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met in Riyadh on Wednesday and signed a "declaration of intent regarding the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Future Air Capabilities Program (FCAS)," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2023 04:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 04:14 IST
Saudi and British defence ministers have agreed to study future co-operation on combat air capabilities and potential industrial projects, the Saudi state news agency reported.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met in Riyadh on Wednesday and signed a "declaration of intent regarding the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Future Air Capabilities Program (FCAS)," it said. The scope of the accord was not immediately clear.

FCAS is an acronym widely used for next-generation fighter projects known as Future Combat Air Systems, including the British-led Tempest programme which was recently expanded to include Japan under a new framework called Global Air Combat Programme. The brief official Saudi media report did not indicate whether Riyadh was planning to join the British-led fighter programme directly, but defence analysts cautioned that such alliances typically take months or years to negotiate.

The Saudi report said areas covered by the declaration included "defining a comprehensive and joint vision for the future partnership for air combat operations" and discussing partnerships that "meet the needs of the required capabilities." It said identifying industrial participation projects and joint research and development projects were also included.

Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed on Twitter that the British and Saudi ministers had met in Riyadh "to discuss our ongoing cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the region," but did not provide further details.

