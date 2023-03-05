Left Menu

JMC commissioner sensitizes market associations, traders on property tax in J-K

Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC Commissioner Rahul Yadav held a series of interactions with different market associations and traders to sensitize them about property tax, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 18:37 IST
JMC commissioner sensitizes market associations, traders on property tax in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Rahul Yadav held a series of interactions with different market associations and traders to sensitize them about property tax, an official said on Sunday. The meetings over the past week were held with office bearers of different trade bodies, including president of Ware House Traders Association Deepak Gupta, the official said.

Addressing the meetings, the JMC commissioner apprised the traders and market associations that property tax announced by the government is intended for strengthening municipal finances and will benefit common people in terms of better service delivery.

"Property tax is one of the essential pillars of municipal financing across the world. It is being levied by municipalities to augment their resources," Yadav said.

With poor finances, he said the Urban Local Bodies across Jammu and Kashmir were not able to deliver to their fullest. "The tax rates are one of the lowest in the country and residential houses up to a built-up area of 1000 square feet have been exempted. All places of worship are also exempt from payment of property tax,'' the JMC commissioner said, seeking cooperation of the people in this regard.

The official said concerns and doubts of representatives of different associations were also addressed in the meeting, and their suggestions were taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023