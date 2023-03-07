Left Menu

Light to moderate rainfall recorded in several parts of Rajasthan, more likely on Wednesday

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and hailstorm were recorded in several parts of Rajasthan till Tuesday morning, a weather department spokesperson said here.

It said the highest rainfall of 25 mm was recorded in Chechat of Kota, followed by 15 mm in Bhungra of Banswara, 14 mm in Jawai Dam of Pali, 12 mm in Sajjangarh of Banswara and 11 mm in both Bagidora and Pidawa of Jhalawar, Kota.

In addition to that, various other places recorded up to 10 mm rainfall.

Hailstorm activity with heavy rain was recorded in Ramganj Mandi, Kanawas and Sangod. Apart from Kota, thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rain occurred in many parts of Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Udaipur, Jalore, Sirohi, Rajsamand and Barmer.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said due to the effect of a western disturbance, an induced circulation system has formed over the southern parts of the state.

The official said that on March 8, the effect of this system will remain in most parts of eastern Rajasthan. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions. From March 9, the weather will remain dry in the state for the next three-four days, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

