Delhi records maximum temp of 31.3 deg C, party cloudy skies likely on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:19 IST
The maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity was recorded at 31 per cent.

The mercury settled at a low of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 170 at 8 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi on Monday registered a low of 15 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and a high of 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

