Left Menu

HP: Storm, rains lashed Shimla, surrounding areas

A severe storm accompanied by rains and sleet lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The storm continued for more than an hour, officials said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:24 IST
HP: Storm, rains lashed Shimla, surrounding areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A severe storm accompanied by rains and sleet lashed Shimla and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The storm was preceded by high velocity icy winds under heavily overcast sky, causing sharp fall in mercury, forcing people to rush indoors and wear heavy woolens, they said.

It was a clear day in the morning but the sky became overcast as the day progressed. The storm continued for more than an hour, officials said. Mashobra, Shimla and Kufri received 5 mm, 2 mm and 1 mm rains, respectively, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023