Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road to commence from April 1

Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said the construction work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road will begin from April 1.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said the construction work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road will begin from April 1. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned Rs 13.74 crore for the project. Tenders have also been floated for the construction of the road, Jimpa, who is also the MLA from Hoshiarpur, said.

Jimpa said people of Punjab's Doaba area, especially Hoshiarpur, were extremely disappointed because of the dilapidated condition of the road.

Many precious lives were lost due to daily accidents, but the previous governments did not pay any heed to this serious issue, he said, according to an official statement.

He said the road is also used by devotees visiting religious places like Mata Chintapurni ji, Mata Jawala ji, Mata Chamunda Devi ji and other famous temples in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

The minister said people in large numbers also travel through Hoshiarpur to visit the famous tourist cities of Dharamsala and McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh.

He also thanked the chief minister and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh for sanctioning funds for the road.

He further informed that tenders have been floated for the construction of this 39-km long road and the work is set to begin from April 1.

About 14 km area of the road falls in Jalandhar district and 25 km area in Hoshiarpur district.

