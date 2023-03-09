Left Menu

4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake

A pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, sheriffs officials said.A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane collided around 2 p.m. Tuesday over Lake Hartridge near Winter Haven Regional Airport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.All of a sudden it was a giant boom, Caridad Fernandez, who lives along the lake, told WESH-TV.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:33 IST
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake

A pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, sheriff's officials said.

A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane collided around 2 p.m. Tuesday over Lake Hartridge near Winter Haven Regional Airport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

"All of a sudden it was a giant boom," Caridad Fernandez, who lives along the lake, told WESH-TV. "It literally sounded like when a rocket takes off and hits the atmosphere." Fernandez said she and many of her neighbors in the community about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Orlando ran outside.

"We pretty much saw everything hit the water," Fernandez said.

Numerous rescue workers responded to the scene, where one of the planes was submerged under about 21 feet (6.4-meters) of water, while the other was partially submerged. They pulled four bodies from the planes, the sheriff said.

Faith Irene Bake, 24, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, and Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College, were aboard the fixed-wing plane, which was operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach on behalf of Polk State College, Judd said. Both were from Winter Haven.

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Louis C. Defazio, 78, of Fredericksburg, Texas, were aboard the seaplane, which was operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.

Both planes were expected to be removed later Wednesday from the lake, the sheriff said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what caused the two planes to collide.

''Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time," Judd said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

FEATURE-As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023