Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes central Italy - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck central Italy on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 27 km northwest of Perugia, Italy, the EMSC said.

