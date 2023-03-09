Left Menu

Italy shaken by earthquake close to city of Perugia

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:16 IST
Italy shaken by earthquake close to city of Perugia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A powerful earthquake shook a region of central Italy close to the city of Perugia on Thursday afternoon.

An initial report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said it was a magnitude 5 quake but Italian authorities put it at 4.4 and said its epicentre was in the town of Umbertide, northeast of Perugia. Local people rushed into the streets after the quake was felt, Luca Carizia, the mayor of Umbertide, told Italian news agency ANSA.

Buildings including schools and hospitals were being checked for damage but there were no initial reports of any emergencies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
2
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023