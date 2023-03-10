Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit northern Colombia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 90 km (56 miles) and its epicenter was 33 km east south-east of Floridablanca, the EMSC said.
