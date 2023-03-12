Rs 15,700 crore disbursed to more than one lakh differently-abled people so far: Union minister

Union minister Virendra Kumar on Sunday said 52 banks in the country have disbursed Rs 15,700 crore to more than one lakh 'divyangs' (differently-abled persons) so far.

The Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking at the third 10-day Divya Kala Mela that was opened by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Bhopal Haat here.

''Till date, 52 banks in the country have disbursed Rs 15,700 crore to over one lakh beneficiaries. We view divyangjan as a significant human resource and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays importance to the concerns of divyangjan in the national development agenda,'' he was quoted as saying in an official statement. The minister, however, did not specify during which period the amount was disbursed. The government's motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas aur Sabka Vishwas' (everyone's support, development, efforts and everyone's trust). ''Our government is aiming to achieve holistic and all-around development so that the differently-abled can participate equally in this process. The four finance corporations under the ministry, NHFDC, through various channel partners such as NBCFDC, NSFDC and NSKDFC, provide financial assistance to artisans and other skilled beneficiaries through term loan schemes and microfinance schemes,'' he added. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik said the involvement of sections of the society is vital for the country's overall growth.

''We should all work together for the welfare of the disabled. We need to strive for the development of the weaker sections of the society to make the country a developed nation,'' she said. At this fair, goods brought from different parts of the count, including food items, are being exhibited. More than 100 divyang artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from 19 states and Union Territories are displaying their products and abilities, she said.

The first Divya Kala Mela was held in December 2022 in New Delhi, which was visited by more than five lakh people. After that, a successful event was held at BKC Ground in Mumbai, the statement said.

