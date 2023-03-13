Kraken says Signature and Signet deposits and withdrawals being processed as usual
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 07:58 IST
Signature and its digital payments platform for commercial clients Signet are processing deposits and withdrawals as usual, crypto exchange Kraken said on Sunday.
State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank earlier in the day, the third largest failure in U.S. banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.
