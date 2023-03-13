Kraken says Signature and Signet deposits and withdrawals being processed as usual

Signature and its digital payments platform for commercial clients Signet are processing deposits and withdrawals as usual, crypto exchange Kraken said on Sunday.

State regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank earlier in the day, the third largest failure in U.S. banking history, two days after authorities shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in a collapse that stranded billions in deposits.

