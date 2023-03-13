Left Menu

Major fire in furniture godown in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:27 IST
Major fire in furniture godown in Mumbai; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a furniture godown located in suburban Jogeshwari in Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.

No casualty is reported. The blaze erupted after 11 AM in the Ghas Compound located on the Relief road in Jogeshwari, Fire Brigade officials said, adding it was classified as a level three fire (major emergency call).

At least 12 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, ambulances, and senior Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot.

''The fire is confined to the furniture market,'' an official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023