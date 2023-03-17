Left Menu

Five killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat

Similarly, one person was killed and another injured in lightning strike in Gaygothan village in Dang district, officials said.A man was crushed to death when a tree fell on him amid rains in Abhod village, they said.Two persons were injured in Tunkivaju village and several cattle were killed in lightning strikes in different villages of Dahod district during the day.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:59 IST
Five people died in rain-related incidents in Gujarat on Friday, as unseasonal showers continued to lash the state, officials said. At least 12 people have died in incidents such as lightning strikes, in three different spells of rainfall that hit parts of the state since March 4 till date, said an official of the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar.

On Friday alone, five people died either in lightning strikes or in incidents of tree fall in Dahod, Vadodara and Dang districts, he said.

Two persons died in Borkheda and Tunkivaju villages of Dahod district and a farmer was struck by lightning in Lalitpura village of Vadodara district. Similarly, one person was killed and another injured in lightning strike in Gaygothan village in Dang district, officials said.

A man was crushed to death when a tree fell on him amid rains in Abhod village, they said.

Two persons were injured in Tunkivaju village and several cattle were killed in lightning strikes in different villages of Dahod district during the day.

