Maha: Jackal rescued from pit at construction site in Thane

The forest department rescued an adult golden jackal, which had fallen into a pit at a construction site in neighbouring Thane city, an official said on Saturday.

The jackal was spotted near a construction site on Thursday morning and was later found trapped inside the pit, an official said.

The forest department reached out to RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) for assistance, following which a three member rescue team was dispatched to the scene, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and Honorary Wildlife Warden Appointed by the Forest Department.

The animal was safely removed from the pit. It was in severe trauma and has sustained injuries multiple fractures, he said.

