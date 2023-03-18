Left Menu

Maha: Jackal rescued from pit at construction site in Thane

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 20:29 IST
Maha: Jackal rescued from pit at construction site in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The forest department rescued an adult golden jackal, which had fallen into a pit at a construction site in neighbouring Thane city, an official said on Saturday.

The jackal was spotted near a construction site on Thursday morning and was later found trapped inside the pit, an official said.

The forest department reached out to RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) for assistance, following which a three member rescue team was dispatched to the scene, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and Honorary Wildlife Warden Appointed by the Forest Department.

The animal was safely removed from the pit. It was in severe trauma and has sustained injuries multiple fractures, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023