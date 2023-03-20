Rolls-Royce secures UK Space Agency funding for lunar nuclear power project

Rolls-Royce has secured funding from the UK Space Agency for the development of micro nuclear reactors that could provide reliable and sustainable power for future Moon missions - a significant step towards advancing the use of nuclear energy in space exploration.

"We are backing technology and capabilities to support ambitious space exploration missions and boost sector growth across the UK. Developing space nuclear power offers a unique chance to support innovative technologies and grow our nuclear, science and space engineering skills base," said Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency.

In order to support critical systems such as communications, life-support, and scientific experiments during space missions, all space missions need a reliable power source. Traditional power sources such as solar panels and batteries have limitations, particularly when it comes to longer missions or those conducted in areas with limited or no sunlight.

That's where nuclear power comes into the picture. Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future missions to the Moon and subsequently their scientific value.

Rolls-Royce plans to send a nuclear reactor to the Moon by 2029. The £2.9 million of new funding for the Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor project will deliver an initial demonstration of a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor.

The funding will enable Rolls-Royce to further strengthen its knowledge of complex systems, with a focus on three key features of the Nuclear Micro-Reactor - the fuel used to generate heat, the method of heat transfer and the technology to convert that heat into electricity, the company said in a press release.

"This funding will bring us further down the road in making the Micro-Reactor a reality, with the technology bringing immense benefits for both space and Earth. The technology will deliver the capability to support commercial and defence use cases alongside providing a solution to decarbonise industry and provide clean, safe and reliable energy," said Abi Clayton, Director of Future Programmes for Rolls-Royce.

You can find more details about Rolls-Royce's nuclear micro-reactor here.