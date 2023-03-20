Left Menu

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed parts of Delhi on Monday.

Earlier during the day, pleasant weather conditions prevailed in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while humidity levels oscillated between 48 per cent and 94 per cent.

For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 154.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. According to the government's air quality forecast agency SAFAR, moderate surface winds are likely to maintain dispersion and air quality. ''Overall air quality is likely to be within 'moderate' or 'upper end of satisfactory' for the next three days due to moderate dispersion by surface wind speed as well as wash out by likely rain spells,'' it said.

For the subsequent six days, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

