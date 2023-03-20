Maha govt asks Mumbai civic body to install devices to curb pollution caused by dust

The Maharashtra government has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install anti-pollution equipment such as fogging machines and water sprinklers within the next 8 to 15 days to curb deteriorating air quality in the metropolis, state Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the Legislative Council on Monday.

Kesarkar, who holds the school education and Marathi language portfolios, has been given the temporary charge of the environment department during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature. Environment is one of the portfolios held by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking in the House, Kesarkar said, ''In Mumbai dust is very high and it is a major cause of pollution. Construction work on several infrastructure projects, including the coastal road, is going on in Mumbai. I have given directives to officials tackle dust generation at source.'' He said a review meeting was held on Sunday, where directives were given to the municipal corporation to prevent dust generation and install machines for the air pollutant's suppression. The BMC has been asked to buy fogging machines (deployed for dust suppression using high pressure water fogging and air flow).

It will be made compulsory to sprinkle water periodically at construction sites, Kesarkar said, adding, ''All this will be done in 8 to 15 days.'' ''We have been studying technology available in India and across the world to tackle pollution caused by dust. We are also studying if any such technology can be installed on road sides,'' he added.

Dust is a common air pollutant generated by different sources and activities, including construction works.

Dumping yards also generate pollution and technology will used to tackle it, said the minister.

