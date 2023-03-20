Assam minister urges press to uphold fourth pillar ethics

Assam Minister for Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika on Monday called upon mediapersons to uphold the ethics of the fourth pillar of democracy.

Inaugurating the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati Press Club here, the minister said that a section of the media which is indulging in a rat-race to 'break news' without checking facts, has ''tarnished the reputation of the noble profession''.

''This is primarily due to the lack of ethics and proper knowledge about the subjects, displayed by a few people'', he said.

The minister urged journalists to take the good initiatives taken by the government to the people and at the same time boldly highlight any wrong or anti-people step taken by it.

He also highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Assam government for the welfare of mediapersons, including medical, pension and fellowship programmes.

Hazarika virtually laid the foundation of the new building of the Press Club at Bashista and launched the 'Gift a Child Education', an initiative taken by the GPC.

Four editors P G Baruah, D N Bezbaruah, Anil Baruah and Kanaksen Deka were honoured with lifetime achievement award on the occasion of GPC'S golden jubilee celebrations.

Altogether 50 senior journalists of the state were also felicitated on the occasion.

A cultural programme, featuring leading artistes of the state, was also held on the occasion.

