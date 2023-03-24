Left Menu

Tourists to get chance to walk in King Charles' coronation footsteps

London's Westminster Abbey said visitors will get the chance this summer to follow King Charles' coronation footsteps, getting access for the first time in living memory to an area sealed off to the public. "For the first time in known history, this pavement will be on view and used for a coronation," said Vanessa Simeoni, the head conservator at the Abbey.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 05:31 IST
Tourists to get chance to walk in King Charles' coronation footsteps

London's Westminster Abbey said visitors will get the chance this summer to follow King Charles' coronation footsteps, getting access for the first time in living memory to an area sealed off to the public. Charles will be crowned on May 6 at the church where coronations for English and British monarchs have been held for the past 1,000 years.

As part of special tours to be run in the weeks afterwards, visitors to the Abbey will be able to walk - having taken their shoes off - on the "Cosmati Pavement" near the High Altar where the Coronation Chair will be placed for the service. "For the first time in known history, this pavement will be on view and used for a coronation," said Vanessa Simeoni, the head conservator at the Abbey. "It is such a rare opportunity. Nobody apart from the clergy go up to this place."

The mosaic flooring, made of marble, stone, glass and metal, was laid on the orders by King Henry III in 1268 and is unique in Britain, Simeoni said. But it had been in such a state of poor repair that it had been hidden from view under a carpet since the 1870s and only underwent conservation work which ended in 2010.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023