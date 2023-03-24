Prez greets citizens on Sarhul festival, hopes it inspires all to protect environment

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted people on Sarhul, a spring festival, and hoped that it inspires all to protect the environment.

Sarhul, which is considered the biggest tribal festival in which sal trees are worshipped, is celebrated across Jharkhand.

''Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the festival of nature 'Sarhul'. ''This festival reflects the unbreakable relationship between humans and nature and gives the message of conservation and promotion of nature to all. It is my wish that this festival of 'Sarhul' inspires all the citizens to protect the environment,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

