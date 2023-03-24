Drizzle in parts of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi on Friday received light rain, leading to the weather turning pleasant in the national capital and nearby areas. Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi experienced light rain. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds reaching speeds of 20-40 kilometres per hour in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Kanjhawala, Mundka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Gurugram, Manesar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

At 8.30 am, the national capital recorded 75 per cent relative humidity.

