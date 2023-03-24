Left Menu

Drizzle in parts of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi on Friday received light rain, leading to the weather turning pleasant in the national capital and nearby areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:25 IST
Drizzle in parts of Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of Delhi on Friday received light rain, leading to the weather turning pleasant in the national capital and nearby areas. Laxmi Nagar, ITO, Mandi House, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and north Delhi experienced light rain. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds reaching speeds of 20-40 kilometres per hour in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Kanjhawala, Mundka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Gurugram, Manesar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

At 8.30 am, the national capital recorded 75 per cent relative humidity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023